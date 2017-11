Nov 23 (Reuters) - Allianz SE:

* To enter into strategic transactions with Sri Ayudhya Capital to extend partnership in life and general insurance businesses‍​

* 100% of Allianz general insurance business to be transferred to Sri Ayudhya General Insurance, and operated as single entity

* Co and affiliate to transfer 11.8% of life insurance company Allianz Ayudhya Assurance to Sri Ayudhya Capital