Aug 4 (Reuters) - Allianz

* Allianz CFO says Allianz will not give up on Turkey and can “withstand a softer period in this market”

* CFO says “some likelihood” that Allianz could consider smaller and lower Solvency II ratio range

* Allianz CFO says acquisitions of back books are not right for cash-oriented company like Allianz Further company coverage: