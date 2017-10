Oct 12 (Reuters) - ‍Allianz Real Estate: ‍

* Ties with Shapoorji Pallonji Group to establish SPREF II, a closed-ended fund targeting office market in India​

* Fund is targeting to raise $500 million (EUR 438 million) in equity​

Source text - Allianz announced today that it has partnered with Shapoorji Pallonji Group to establish SPREF II, a Singapore-domiciled, INR denominated, closed-ended fund targeting the office market in India