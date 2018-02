BRIEF-Allianz To File A Further Tender Offer For Remaining Euler Hermes Shares

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Allianz SE:

* AS THE REMAINING FLOAT OF THE EULER HERMES SHARES ON THE MARKET REPRESENTS LESS THAN 5 PERCENT, ALLIANZ ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO INITIATE THE NECESSARY STEPS FOR A SQUEEZE-OUT AND DELISTING OF EULER HERMES SHARES

* SAYS ‍FOLLOWING ADDITIONAL PURCHASE OF EULER HERMES SHARES AT 122 EUROS PER SHARE BY ALLIANZ, REMAINING FLOAT ON MARKET REPRESENTS LESS THAN 5 PERCENT OF EULER HERMES SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS​

* ‍ALLIANZ INTENDS TO FILE A FURTHER TENDER OFFER FOR REMAINING EULER HERMES SHARES HELD BY MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFFERING 122 EUROS PER SHARE​

* ‍ALLIANZ GROUP CURRENTLY HOLDS 40,024,315 EULER HERMES SHARES, REPRESENTING 93.86 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS OF EULER HERMES​

* ‍ALLIANZ EXPECTS TO FORMALLY FILE TENDER OFFER IN COMING WEEKS​

* ‍SUBJECT TO AMF CLEARANCE, TENDER OFFER, SQUEEZE OUT AND DELISTING ARE EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTED IN Q2 OF 2018​