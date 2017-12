BRIEF-Allianz to launch share buyback worth up to 2 bln euros

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Allianz Se:

* ‍ON NOVEMBER 9, 2017, BOARD OF MANAGEMENT OF ALLIANZ SE HAS RESOLVED TO CARRY OUT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME​

* ‍VOLUME OF BUYBACK UP TO 26.5 MILLION SHARES WORTH UP TO EUR 2 BILLION

* BUY-BACK VIA XETRA-TRADING SYSTEM OF FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE TO BEGIN ON JAN 3, 2018

* ‍BUY-BACK WILL BE CONDUCTED FOR A PERIOD OF UP TO SIX MONTHS​

* ‍REPURCHASED SHARES OF ALLIANZ SE WILL BE REDEEMED WITHOUT REDUCTION OF SHARE CAPITAL​ Further company coverage: (Reporting By Douglas Busvine)