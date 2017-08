Aug 8 (Reuters) - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Allied announces $270 million equity offering

* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment- agreement with syndicate of underwriters to issue to public 6.9 million units from treasury at price of $39/unit​

* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust- ‍intends to use proceeds of offering to fund balance of expected $500 million of capital investment in 2017​