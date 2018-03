March 1 (Reuters) - ALLIED ELECTRONICS CORPORATION LTD :

* APPOINTMENT OF ACTING GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* APPOINTED MR TIM JACOBS AS ACTING GROUP CFO, WITH EFFECT FROM 1 MARCH 2018, UNTIL SUCH TIME AS A PERMANENT APPOINTMENT IS MADE​

* ‍JACOBS JOINS ALTRON FROM MULTICHOICE AFRICA LIMITED, PART OF NASPERS GROUP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: