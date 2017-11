BRIEF-Allied electronics says to dispose 80% interest and all financing in Powertech Transformers Proprietary

Nov 15 (Reuters) - ALLIED ELECTRONICS CORPORATION LTD :

* ‍ALTRON, THROUGH VARIOUS OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO SHARE SALE AGREEMENT WITH CONSORTIUM

* ‍ALTRON MAY PROVIDE POWERTECH TRANSFORMERS WITH A NEW 3-YEAR, R100 MILLION LOAN FACILITY ON COMMERCIAL TERMS AND SECURED AGAINST POWERTECH TRANSFORMERS’ PROPERTIES​

* ‍CONSIDERATION TO BE RECEIVED BY ALTRON GROUP AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION IS R250 MILLION, PAYABLE IN CASH​

* THE AGREEMENT IS TO DISPOSE OF ALTRON GROUP‘S 80% INTEREST AND ALL FINANCING IN POWERTECH TRANSFORMERS PROPRIETARY LIMITED TO CONSORTIUM ON TERMS​

* ‍CONSIDERATION WILL BE USED TO REDUCE OVERALL ALTRON GROUP DEBT.​