BRIEF-Allied Irish Banks capital rises sharply at end-Sept

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks Plc:

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS - NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.57 PERCENT AT END-SEPT VERSUS 2.54 PERCENT AT END-JUNE

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS - FULLY LOADED CORE TIER 1 RATIO 17.6 PERCENT VERSUS 16.6 PERCENT END-JUNE, NET LOANS STABLE AND IN LINE WITH H1

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS - IMPAIRED LOANS OF 7.3 BILLION EUR, DOWN 20 PERCENT END-2016 WITH STRONG MOMENTUM CONTINUING

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS - LENDING DRAWDOWNS UP 11 PERCENT Y/Y, ROI MORTGAGE MARKET SHARE 34 PERCENT

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS - WELL PROGRESSED WITH TRACKER MORTGAGE EXAMINATION, ANY CHANGE IN PROVISIONING NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS - UK LENDING STABLE, REFLECTS THE BANK’S CURRENT APPETITE GIVEN THE BREXIT BACKDROP

* ALLIER IRISH BANKS - ON TRACK TO DELIVER FY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS - EXPECT FY CREDIT PROVISION WRITE-BACK TO BE MATERIALLY LOWER THAN PREVIOUS YEARS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)