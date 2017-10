BRIEF-Allied Irish Banks files application to get approval for new holding co

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks Plc

* HAS TODAY FILED AN APPLICATION WITH HIGH COURT TO COMMENCE PROCESS FOR SHAREHOLDER AND COURT APPROVAL FOR NEW HOLDING CO

* ‍NEW COMPANY, AIB GROUP PLC (“AIB HOLDCO”), IS A RECENTLY INCORPORATED COMPANY REGISTERED IN IRELAND​

* ‍INTENDED THAT THIS NEW CORPORATE STRUCTURE WILL BE IMPLEMENTED BY MEANS OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT​

* ‍SCHEME REQUIRES APPROVAL BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIB BANK AND BY COURT​

* ‍EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF ALL SHAREHOLDERS IN AIB BANK ARE EXPECTED TO BE CONVENED​