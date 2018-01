Jan 19 (Reuters) - Allied Motion Technologies Inc:

* ALLIED MOTION ACQUIRES ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT STEERING BUSINESS FROM MAVAL INDUSTRIES

* ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ‘NEUTRAL TO SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE’ TO EARNINGS FOR ALLIED IN 2018

* ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES- ‍ONCE CARVE-OUT COMPLETE, ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT STEERING BUSINESS TO BE LOCATED WITHIN ITS OWN DEDICATED FACILITY IN TWINSBURG​