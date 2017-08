BRIEF-Allied Motion Q2 earnings per share $0.24

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Allied Motion Technologies Inc

* Allied Motion reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Allied Motion Technologies Inc - Allied also announces reorganization of its North America operations

* Allied Motion Technologies Inc - reorganizing and realigning North America motor operations into one business as allied motion - North American Motors

* Qtrly revenue was $60.3 million, down $5.5 million, or 8.4%

* Allied Motion Technologies Inc - capital expenditures in 2017 are expected to be somewhat similar to 2016, at approximately $5 million to $6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: