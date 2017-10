Oct 4 (Reuters) - Allied Motion Technologies Inc:

* Allied Motion receives $6.8 million order for defense market

* Allied Motion Technologies Inc says ‍production is expected to start in latter part of 2017 Q4 and be at full production levels within Q1 of 2018​

* Allied Motion Technologies- ‍revenue from order to be equally spread over a three-year period at an estimated average of $2.2 million to $2.3 million per year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: