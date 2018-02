Feb 8 (Reuters) - Allied Motion Technologies Inc:

* ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES - WON NOMINATION FOR ABOUT $70 MILLION AWARD TO PROVIDE CUSTOMER-SPECIFIC SOLUTION FOR CO‘S VEHICLE MARKET, PRIMARILY IN EUROPE

* ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC - REVENUE FOR APPLICATION IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN RAMPING IN 2020 AND BE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETED IN 2028