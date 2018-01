Jan 3 (Reuters) - Alligator Bioscience Ab:

* ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE TO RECEIVE USD 6 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM JANSSEN COUPLED TO THE DECISION TO INITIATE COMBINATION TRIAL WITH ADC-1013

* ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE TIERED ROYALTIES ON WORLDWIDE NET SALES UPON SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH AND COMMERCIALIZATION

* ‍LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN BIOTECH ENCOMPASSES MILESTONE PAYMENTS UP TO A POTENTIAL OF USD 695 MILLION​