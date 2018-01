Jan 5 (Reuters) - Alliqua Biomedical Inc:

* ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS RIGHT TO TERMINATE ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CELULARITY, PROVIDED CO PAYS TERMINATION FEE OF $1.45 MILLION - SEC FILING

* ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL INC - CELULARITY MAY BE OBLIGATED TO PAY A $3 MILLION REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IF ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED BY CO Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2CMZUYM) Further company coverage: