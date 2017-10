Sept 26 (Reuters) - Allison Transmission Holdings Inc

* Co, its unit, several lenders, Citicorp North America enters joinder agreement supplementing credit agreement dated Sept. 23, 2016​

* Allison Transmission says joinder agreement increased available commitments under revolving credit facility from $450 million to $550 million - SEC filing