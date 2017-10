BRIEF-Allison Transmission Q3 earnings per share $0.75​

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Allison Transmission Holdings Inc :

* Allison Transmission announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 sales $595 million versus I/B/E/S view $533.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 21 to 22 percent

* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc - ‍ net income for quarter was $111 million compared to $45 million for same period in 2016​

* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc - ‍ full year 2017 guidance includes adjusted EBITDA margin in range of 37.75 percent to 38.75 percent​

* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc - ‍ full year 2017 guidance includes adjusted free cash flow in range of $510 million to $530 million

* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc - ‍ full year 2017 guidance includes capital expenditures in range of $90 million to $95 million

* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc - ‍qtrly earnings per share attributable to common stockholders $0.75​

* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc - ‍ does expect Q4 net sales to be up from same period in 2016 and down sequentially​