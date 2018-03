BRIEF-Allison Transmission Says Intends For Unit To Offer $400 Mln Of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2030

March 6 (Reuters) - Allison Transmission Holdings Inc :

* ALLISON TRANSMISSION SAYS INTENDS FOR UNIT TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $400 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT - SEC FILING

* ALLISON TRANSMISSION - UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MILLION OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS

* ALLISON TRANSMISSION - UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022