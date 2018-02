Feb 6 (Reuters) - Allot Communications Ltd:

* ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q4 REVENUE $23.2 MILLION

* ‍MANAGEMENT EXPECTS 2018 REVENUES TO GROW TO BETWEEN $91-$95 MILLION

* ‍SECURITY REVENUES EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO GROW YEAR-OVER-YEAR, GENERATING MOST OF EXPECTED GROWTH IN 2018​