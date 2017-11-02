BRIEF-Allscripts Healthcare reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc
* Allscripts announces third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.16
* Q3 revenue $449 million versus I/B/E/S view $429.7 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc - positively adjusting 2017 outlook, reflecting year-to-date performance, expectations for remaining quarter in 2017