BRIEF-Allscripts Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.85
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Allscripts Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.85

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc :

* Allscripts announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.85

* Q2 revenue $426 million versus I/B/E/S view $425 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc - affirmed 2017 adjusted EBITDA of between $345 million and $365 million on a consolidated basis

* Allscripts Healthcare - ‍increased non-GAAP revenue outlook of between $1.71 billion and $1.74 billion to a range of between $1.79 billion and $1.82 billion for 2017​

* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc - affirmed 2017 its non-GAAP earnings per share growth target of between 10 to 15 percent

* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc - ‍affirmed its adjusted EBITDA guidance of between $345 million and $365 million on a consolidated basis for 2017​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc - increasing 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share target from a range of 12-15 percent to 17-20 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

