BRIEF-Allscripts to acquire Mckesson’s Enterprise Information Solutions business

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

* Allscripts to acquire Mckesson’s enterprise information solutions business

* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc - deal for ‍$185 million​

* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc - ‍Allscripts intends to fund purchase price through its existing secured credit facilities and cash balances​

* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc - ‍definitive agreement to acquire Mckesson Corporation's hospital and health system IT business​