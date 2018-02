Feb 15 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc :

* PRESS RELEASE - ALLSCRIPTS TO SELL ONECONTENT BUSINESS TO HYLAND

* ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC - ‍UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE, ONECONTENT CLIENT BASE AND ASSOCIATES WILL TRANSITION TO HYLAND​

* ALLSCRIPTS - ‍TWO COMPANIES WILL OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES​