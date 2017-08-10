BRIEF-ALLTEK TECHNOLOGY plans new shares issuance for loan repayment

Aug 10 (Reuters) - ALLTEK TECHNOLOGY CORP :
* Says it plans to issue about 16 million new shares of its common stock
* Says issue price will be determined later
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Remaining 80 percent of the new shares to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Proceeds will be used to repay loan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4iEcsx
