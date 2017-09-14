FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alltronics Holdings says WT Technology entered into joint venture agreement
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 14, 2017 / 10:30 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Alltronics Holdings says WT Technology entered into joint venture agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Alltronics Holdings Ltd:

* WT Technology entered into joint venture agreement with three investors in relation to establishment of Good Smart

* WT Technology to contribute HK$17.4 million as capital of Good Smart for 29 percent stake, other 3 investors will contribute HK$18.64 million

* Good Smart will be principally engaged in manufacturing and sale of electronic products

* ‍director nominated by WT Technology will serve as chairman of board of directors of Good Smart​ Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2fkf361] Further company coverage:

