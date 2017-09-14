BRIEF-Alltronics Holdings says WT Technology entered into joint venture agreement

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Alltronics Holdings Ltd:

* WT Technology entered into joint venture agreement with three investors in relation to establishment of Good Smart

* WT Technology to contribute HK$17.4 million as capital of Good Smart for 29 percent stake, other 3 investors will contribute HK$18.64 million

* Good Smart will be principally engaged in manufacturing and sale of electronic products

* ‍director nominated by WT Technology will serve as chairman of board of directors of Good Smart​