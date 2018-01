BRIEF-Ally Financial Reports Q4 Net Income Of $181 Million

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc:

* ALLY FINANCIAL REPORTS FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME OF $181 MILLION, $0.41 EPS, $0.70 ADJUSTED EPS

* ALLY FINANCIAL - INCURRED $119 MILLION CHARGE TO NET INCOME IN 4Q DUE TO TAX REFORM DRIVEN REVALUATION OF NET DEFERRED TAX ASSET

* ALLY FINANCIAL - EXPECT EARNINGS GROWTH TO ACCELERATE AS AUTO FINANCE BUSINESS TRANSITION IS LARGELY COMPLETE AND SEE FAVORABILITY FROM TAX REFORM

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.61 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET FINANCING REVENUE (EXCLUDING CORE OID) OF $1,113 MILLION VERSUS $991 MILLION ‍​

* CORE ROTCE AS OF QUARTER END 10.8% VERSUS 10.3% AT Q3 END