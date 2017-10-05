FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ally financial says provides summary of 2017 mid-cycle stress test results
October 5, 2017 / 9:06 PM / in 12 days

BRIEF-Ally financial says provides summary of 2017 mid-cycle stress test results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc

* Ally Financial Inc says is providing summary of 2017 mid-cycle stress test results under the severely adverse scenario - SEC filing

* Ally Financial says in severely adverse scenario, co’s stress results show about $2.9 billion pre-tax net loss over nine-quarter planning horizon‍​

* Ally Financial-projected credit losses total $4.6 billion for total loan portfolio over 9-quarter planning horizon as per stress test results

* Ally Financial - stress test results were submitted to Fed on Oct 5 & cover 9-quarter planning horizon starting Q3 2017 & continuing through Q3 2019‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2gdnLn5) Further company coverage:

