FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ally increases financing of retail contracts for Carvana to $2 billion
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Energy
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
Pakistan
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2017 / 9:38 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Ally increases financing of retail contracts for Carvana to $2 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc

* Ally increases financing of retail contracts for Carvana to $2 billion

* Ally Financial - ‍entered into agreement to increase financing commitments for retail contracts from carvana to up to $2 billion over next 12 months​

* Ally Financial Inc - ‍under agreement, co will make funding available to carvana for financing and bulk purchases of contracts​

* Ally Financial Inc - ‍agreement increases co’s original $600 million commitment by an additional $1.4 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.