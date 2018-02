BRIEF-Alm. Brand: Expected Profit For 2017, Dividend And Buyback Programme

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Alm. Brand A/S:

* : EXPECTED PROFIT FOR 2017, DIVIDEND AND BUYBACK PROGRAMME

* ‍EXPECTS TO REPORT A FULL-YEAR PROFIT OF ABOUT DKK 1,020 MILLION​

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS EXPECTED TO RECOMMEND A TOTAL DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT DKK 700 MILLION

* INSURANCE ACTIVITIES ARE EXPECTED TO REPORT A PROFIT OF ABOUT DKK 915 MILLION

* ‍RUN-OFF GAINS FOR Q4 ARE EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN IN SAME PERIOD OF 2016​

* PROFIT FOR 2018, INCLUDING ACTIVITIES ACQUIRED FROM SAXO , IS EXPECTED TO BE UNCHANGED RELATIVE TO 2017

* ‍IS EXPECTED TO RECOMMEND SHARE BUYBACK OF UP TO DKK 200 MILLION IN 2018.​