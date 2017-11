BRIEF-ALM. Brand pre-tax profit rises to DKK 345 mln

Nov 15 (Reuters) - ALM. BRAND A/S:

* ‍FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE IS UPGRADED BY DKK 250 MILLION TO A CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT OF DKK 950-1,050 MILLION​

* ‍GUIDANCE FOR NON-LIFE INSURANCE IS LIFTED BY DKK 200 MILLION.​

* ‍GUIDANCE FOR BANKING AND PENSION IS LIFTED BY DKK 10 MILLION EACH​

* ‍GROUP‘S CONSOLIDATED PROFIT FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN DKK 450-550 MILLION RANGE​

* Q3 TOTAL INCOME DKK 1.90‍​ BILLION VERSUS DKK 1.81 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 345‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 334 MILLION YEAR AGO