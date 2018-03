BRIEF-Alm. Brand Q4 Pre-Tax Profit at DKK 135 mln

Feb 28 (Reuters) - ALM. BRAND A/S:

* ALM. BRAND – ANNUAL REPORT 2017

* ‍POSTED A FULL-YEAR PROFIT OF DKK 1,023 MILLION BEFORE TAX​

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS DISTRIBUTION OF AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF DKK 1.50 PER SHARE

* ‍RECOMMENDS A DISTRIBUTION OF UP TO DKK 680 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS BY WAY OF DIVIDEND AND SHARE BUYBACKS​

* ‍GUIDANCE FOR A PRE-TAX PROFIT OF DKK 450-550 MILLION FOR 2018 IS MAINTAINED​

* ‍EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND OF DKK 1.50 PER SHARE WILL BE PAID.​

* ‍NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 200 MILLION WILL BE INITIATED​

* BUYBACK ‍IS EXPECTED TO RUN UNTIL END-MARCH 2019​

* Q4 TOTAL INCOME DKK 2.02 ‍​ BILLION

* Q4 TOTAL INCOME DKK 2.02 ‍​ BILLION

* Q4 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK ‍​135 MILLION