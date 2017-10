BRIEF-Alma Media: Alma Regions may cut up to 35 jobs

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ALMA MEDIA OYJ:

* ALMA REGIONS STREAMLINES ITS OPERATIONS AND STARTS STATUTORY PERSONNEL NEGOTIATIONS

* ‍STATUTORY PERSONNEL NEGOTIATIONS THAT ALMA REGIONS IS STARTING WITH ITS EMPLOYEES CONCERN ALL EMPLOYEE GROUPS IN PUBLISHING BUSINESS​

* ‍ACCORDING TO CURRENT ESTIMATES, IMPLEMENTING PLANNED MEASURES MAY LEAD TO A REDUCTION OF 35 EMPLOYEES AT MOST​

* ‍ALL IN ALL, APPROXIMATELY 360 PEOPLE ARE IN SCOPE OF THESE NEGOTIATIONS​

* ‍PRINTING AND DISTRIBUTION COMPANY ALMA MANU OY IS NOT IN SCOPE OF THESE NEGOTIATIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)