June 29 (Reuters) - ALMA MEDIA OYJ:

* ALMA MEDIA SELLS ITS SHARE OF TAMPEREEN TIETOVERKKO OY

* ‍SOLD ITS SHARE OF OWNERSHIP OF TAMPEREEN TIETOVERKKO (TTV) OY TO ELISA CORPORATION​

* ‍WILL RECORD A NON-RECURRING SALES GAIN OF EUR 1.1 MILLION FROM SELLING ASSOCIATED COMPANY'S SHARES TO FINANCIAL RESULT OF Q2.​

* ALMA MEDIA OWNED 35.14% OF COMPANY