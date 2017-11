Nov 28 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj:

* ALMA REGIONS’ STATUTORY PERSONNEL NEGOTIATIONS CONCLUDED

* ‍NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES TO BE LAID OFF WILL BE FOUR AT MOST.​

* ‍NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES WILL BE REDUCED BY 35 PERSON-YEARS​

* WILL RECOGNISE AN ESTIMATED EXPENSE OF MEUR 1.0 IN ITS RESULT FOR Q4 OF 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)