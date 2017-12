Dec 18 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj:

* ALMA MEDIA OYJ - HAS COMPLETED ITS REGULAR ANNUAL GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT TESTS FOR GROUP

* ALMA MEDIA OYJ - WILL RECOGNISE IN ITS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS A TOTAL OF EUR 4.0 MILLION IN IMPAIRMENT IN Q4

* ALMA MEDIA OYJ - MAINTAINS OUTLOOK ISSUED IN INTERIM REPORT DATED 27 OCTOBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)