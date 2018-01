Jan 12 (Reuters) - ALMA MEDIA OYJ:

* ALMA MEDIAPARTNERS STRENGTHENS ITS CONSTRUCTION AND HOUSING SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO THROUGH COMPANY ACQUISITION

* SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRING ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF KÄYTTÖSOFTA OY FROM ITS FOUNDERS

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PRICE OF TRANSACTION.