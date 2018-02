Feb 5 (Reuters) - ALM. BRAND A/S:

* ACQUISITION PRICE IS DKK 360 MILLION

* ACQUISITION IS FINANCED WITH EQUITY FROM ALM. BRAND GROUP

* TO ACQUIRE ACTIVITIES OF SAXO PRIVATBANK A/S

* SAYS ‍ACQUISITION PRICE IS DKK 360 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO BOOK VALUE OF ACQUIRED ASSETS AND LIABILITIES​