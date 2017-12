BRIEF-Almirall And Athenex Announces Partnership For Treatment Of Actinic Keratosis

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Almirall SA:

* ALMIRALL AND ATHENEX ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACTINIC KERATOSIS

* ALMIRALL SA - CO AND ATHENEX HAVE ENTERED INTO A PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE KX2-391 IN UNITED STATES AND EUROPE

* ALMIRALL - ATHENEX WILL GRANT EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO ALMIRALL TO RESEARCH, COMMERCIALIZE KX2-391 IN THE U.S., EUROPEAN COUNTRIES, INCLUDING RUSSIA

* ALMIRALL SA - UNDER TERMS OF PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT, ATHENEX WILL RECEIVE AN UP-FRONT FEE AND NEAR-TERM PAYMENTS OF UP TO $55 MILLION

* ALMIRALL SA - ATHENEX WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE LAUNCH AND ADDITIONAL INDICATIONS MILESTONES FOR $65 MILLION

* ALMIRALL SA - DEAL INCLUDES SALES PERFORMANCE MILESTONES OF KX2-391 ESTIMATED TO BE $155 MILLION

* ALMIRALL - THERE WILL BE TIERED ROYALTIES STARTING AT 15% BASED ON ANNUAL NET SALES, WITH INCREMENTAL INCREASES IN ROYALTY RATES WITH INCREASED SALES

* ALMIRALL SA - ATHENEX WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONDUCTING ALL PRECLINICAL AND CLINICAL STUDIES UP TO U.S. FDA APPROVAL