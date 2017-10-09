FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Almost Family says Irma and Harvey impacted Q3 2017 business
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 9, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Almost Family says Irma and Harvey impacted Q3 2017 business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Almost Family Inc:

* Almost Family comments on recent developments including hurricane impact

* Almost family-‍due to breadth, scope hurricane Irma, 66 florida operating locations, including 2 in Key West, experienced substantial period of disruption​

* Almost Family -‍expects weather events to reduce income before income taxes and EBITDA,and other items between $3.0 million and $3.5 million in Q3 of 2017​

* ‍Due to proximity of these events to end of Q3, it is possible that they will have some residual effect on Q4 results​

* Almost Family-expects to report its share of Medicare shared savings program success fees under ACO contracts for 2016 in Q4 2017 of $2.0 to $2.4 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.