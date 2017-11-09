FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alnylam announces successful outcome following FDA type A meeting
#Regulatory News
November 9, 2017 / 9:58 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

BRIEF-Alnylam announces successful outcome following FDA type A meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alnylam announces successful outcome following fda type a meeting to discuss fitusiran program in hemophilia

* Alignment reached with fda on amended safety measures and risk mitigation strategy to enable resumption of fitusiran clinical program​

* Reinitiation of dosing targeted around year-end​

* With completion of type a meeting, fda will now consider removal of clinical hold upon final review of amended protocols, other trial materials​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
