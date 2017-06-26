FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reports results for Givosiran
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 26, 2017 / 10:15 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reports results for Givosiran

2 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Alnylam reports new positive clinical results for Givosiran (ALN-AS1), an investigational RNAI therapeutic for the treatment of acute hepatic porphyrias

* Initial results from ongoing open label extension (OLE) study show consistent reductions in porphyria attacks with continued Givosiran treatment

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - Givosiran administration generally well tolerated with treatment up to 12 months

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - company plans to initiate phase 3 clinical program in late 2017

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals - In randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, Givosiran demonstrates decreased annualized attack rate and hemin usage

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - excluding porphyria attacks, three patients had four SAES; none were assessed as related to study drug

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals - In part C of study, there were no drug-related serious adverse events (SAES) or discontinuations due to adverse events (AES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.