4 days ago
BRIEF-Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Q4 earnings per share $0.56
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
August 9, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Q4 earnings per share $0.56

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Ltd

* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reports financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.56

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.83

* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd qtrly ‍revenue was $383.3 million, an increase of 14.2% from $335.7 million for prior year​

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $101 million to $105 million

* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd - ‍Q1 GAAP gross margin is expected to be in range of 25.5% plus or minus 1%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

