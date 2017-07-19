FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alpha Natural Resources announces agreement to transfer certain assets in West Virginia
July 19, 2017 / 3:35 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Alpha Natural Resources announces agreement to transfer certain assets in West Virginia

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Alpha Natural Resources:

* says has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Lexington Coal Co (LCC) to convey real and personal properties located in Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee and West Virginia

* says conveyance will include about 280 permits, substantial reclamation equipment, ongoing royalty payments associated with these properties and 100 million tons of reserves

* says Lexington Coal Co will receive about $204 million in cash at the time of closing and $112 million in installment payments to assist in the fulfillment of bonding, reclamation, water treatment and other obligations associated with the conveyed properties and permits Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru)

