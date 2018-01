Jan 11 (Reuters) - AlphaPolis Co Ltd

* Says co plans to transfer co’s game business to a Tokyo-based game JV, which was established by the co and partner on Dec. 21, 2017

* Says co holds 34 percent stake in the JV

* Says transaction date on Jan. 21 and transaction amount of 20.4 million yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/tpzB4V

