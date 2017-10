Oct 24 (Reuters) - Alphatec Holdings Inc:

* ALPHATEC ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES

* ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC SEES ‍Q3 TOTAL REVENUE OF $22.8 MILLION TO $23.1 MILLION​

* ALPHATEC - ‍Q3 REVENUE WAS DOWN SEQUENTIALLY DUE TO IMPACTS OF HURRICANES IN TEXAS, FLORIDA, AND PUERTO RICO, AND FEWER SELLING DAYS IN QUARTER