Feb 12 (Reuters) - Also Holding AG:

* AD HOC RELEASE: ALSO: GROUP NET PROFIT INCREASES BY 11.2 PERCENT TO 92.5 MILLION EUROS - PROPOSED DIVIDEND RAISED BY 22.2 PERCENT TO 2.75 SWISS FRANCS

* IN 2017, ALSO INCREASED ITS NET SALES BY 11.4 PERCENT TO 8.9 BILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)