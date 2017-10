Aug 7 (Reuters) - Alstria Office Reit AG

* Says first half-revenues at eur 93.3 m and funds from operations (ffo) at eur 56.6 m (after minorities)

* Says net LTV at 45.0% and reit equity ratio at 52.8%

* Says increase of guidance 2017: revenues of eur 193 m (prev.: eur 185 m) and FFO of eur 113 m (prev.: eur 108 m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: