Nov 8 (Reuters) - ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG: ALSTRIA ISSUES A CORPORATE BOND WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 350,000,000 AND ANNOUNCES INVITATION TO TENDER EXISTING CORPORATE BONDS

* ‍NEW CORPORATE BOND HAS MATURITY OF APPROX. 10 YEARS

* ‍FINAL CONDITIONS OF BOND WILL BE ANNOUNCED FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF BOOKBUILDING​

* ‍NEW CORPORATE BOND WILL BE ISSUED WITH A DENOMINATION OF EUR 100,000​

* ‍BOND IS EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED ON OR AROUND NOVEMBER 8, 2017​