BRIEF-AltaGas commissions Townsend 2A, provides update on propane export terminal

Oct 2 (Reuters) - AltaGas Ltd
* AltaGas commissions Townsend 2A and provides update on north pine and ridley island propane export terminal
* AltaGas Ltd - $125 million project was completed slightly ahead of schedule and approximately $5 million under budget
* AltaGas Ltd - construction is tracking on budget and ripet is expected to be in service by Q1 of 2019
* AltaGas Ltd - north pine ngl separation facility is tracking under budget and ahead of its previous schedule of Q1 of 2018
* AltaGas Ltd - north pine NGL separation facility online date now expected in early December 2017